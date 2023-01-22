Government commissions 21 school laboratories in Bulawayo

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

The Government has reaffirmed its commitment to its quest to attain a digital economy and knowledge society, where all citizens have access to Information Communication Technologies (ICTs), regardless of their geographical, social, or economic status.

The advent of the Covid-19 pandemic brought about challenges that have amplified the call for universal access to ICTs and the use of digitally based platforms. The Ministry of Information, Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services in conjunction with Postal Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) on Friday officially commissioned computer libraries at 21 schools and one adult library computer laboratory in Bulawayo.

Officially commissioning the Queen Elizabeth II Primary School computer laboratory, ICT Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere said as a Ministry they will continue to play their critical role in the transformation agenda by ensuring the deployment of the ICTs infrastructure for all citizens, let alone children.

“I once again would like to restate our commitment to addressing and reducing the barriers to technology and the digital divide through policies and programmes aimed at ensuring the participation of all citizens in the digitalisation agenda.

“Advanced technological and digital skills are a prerequisite for the development of an innovation culture, which is the cornerstone for success in the digital economy and e-learning thrust. It is, therefore, incumbent upon us, as Government, to cultivate the e-learning culture among our children, and to build relevant skills and capabilities for harnessing the digital economy for socio-economic development in Zimbabwe.”

He said digital technology was important in facilitating the attainment of the aspirations of the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1), as enunciated by President Mnangagwa. Minister Muswere said the digital economy was stated as one of the 14 national priorities underpinning the NDS1 strategy as the country thrives to become an upper-middle income society by 2030.

He added: “From a policy perspective, it is the Government’s wish for all citizens of Zimbabwe to have access to the internet and digital connectivity, including the rural and low-income communities. As you are already aware, our Ministry, through its partners and technical arm is rolling out several initiatives that are aimed at increasing the digital footprint in rural communities.”

The Minister said Government we will never tire in its unrelenting efforts to ensure that all schools are equipped with requisite ICTs equipment. He said access to ICTs and effective participation in the digital economy was critical in improving the quality of life for all the citizens, thus the digital economy projects and initiatives, dovetail with his Ministry’s vision which was anchored on leveraging ICTs for sustainable development.

Potraz director-general Dr Gift Machengete said the commissioning of a staggering 22 computer laboratories in Bulawayo was testimony of the Government’s commitment to the attainment of a digital economy and a knowledge society for all Zimbabweans. “While Government’s ICT access and use programmes are targeting all Zimbabweans young and old, there has been a deliberate focus on pupils as we believe in preparing young people for a digital economy.

“We believe in preparing young people for jobs of the future which would require extensive knowledge of ICTs and ICT applications, we believe in preparing young people to compete in the global village which is controlled by artificial intelligence, robotic, virtual reality, blockchain and big data, which, as our future leaders, they should be well versed with,” said Dr Machengete.

Beneficiaries comprised the Imbizo Garrison Primary School, Induna High School, Woodville Primary School, Baines Junior School, Hamilton High School, Ngwenyama Primary School, Emganwini High School and Nketa Adult Library.