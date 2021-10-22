Government committed to complete key projects

THE government remains committed in the completion of key projects towards the realisation of vision 2030, President Mnangagwa has said.

He said that all sectors, local authorities and institutions should draw from this culture.

President Mnangagwa said this during the laying of the foundation stone for the Simon Mazorodze School of Medical and Health Sciences at the Great Zimbabwe University on Friday.

“My government remains unwavering in its commitment to complete key infrastructure projects towards the realisation of Vision 2030. This culture must transcend to all institutions, local authorities, all sectors and communities.”

“I therefore congratulate Great Zimbabwe University for this ceremony to lay the foundation stone, albeit occuring when the project is nearing completion. In line with the second republic’s culture of timeous completing its projects and programs,I exhort you to speed up the completion of all outstanding works to the Medical School and you have government support.”

At the moment the university is working on four key construction projects which are the Simon Mazorodze Medical and Health Sciences which is at 95 percent completion, the innovation hub at 54.5 percent completion, Mashava teaching hospital renovation at 53 percent completion and the Chivi Centre for Dry Land Agriculture still in its infancy at 5 percent completion.

President Mnangagwa said that the project is giant leap forward not only for the university but for the province and the nation as a whole.

“Just last year I laid foundation stone for the Great Zimbabwe University innovation hub and industrial Park.These facilities should be up and running Vice Chancellor as they serve as springboards for new ideas,innovations and inventions that help society as well as grow the economy.”

Meanwhile, the Great Zimbabwe University Vice Chancellor Professor Rungano Zvobgo during the graduation ceremony said that as a university they are focused on the completion of the key projects.

“Our key focus going forward is to ensure the completion of key projects amongst them the industrial park and innovation hub, the Chivi centre for Dry Land Agriculture, Simon Mazorodze School of Medical and Health Sciences and the Mashava teaching hospital.Going forward and guided by program based budgeting, Intergrated Results Based Management, NDS1 and indeed the needs of the people of Zimbabwe, Great Zimbabwe University will increase its resource allocation for research and innovation to boost production, processing and consumption as part of the industrialization journey.”

He said that the university in terms of food security and nutrition the Gary Magadzire School of Agriculture received a grant of US$30 000 from the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO)to run a blended learning programme in designing and implanting nutrition sensitive agriculture policies and programmes.

