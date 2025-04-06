Government decentralises title deed processing system for farms

Theseus Shambare

THE Government has begun decentralising the title deed processing system for farms, a move the authorities say is aimed at streamlining service delivery and bringing crucial land tenure services directly to farmers nationwide.

This development comes as the programme has exceeded its initial target for title deed applications, indicating a rapid and widespread adoption of the ongoing land tenure reform.

While the Government anticipated processing 2 500 title deeds by March 31, at least 2 518 farmers had undertaken the process by that date, with 525 of them seeking mortgages. The decentralisation strategy will involve establishing title deeds offices equipped to handle applications and issue documents in various provinces.

This will reduce the need for farmers to travel long distances to Harare, saving them time and resources.

Over 13 000 farms have been surveyed and deemed eligible to receive title deeds under the Land Tenure Implementation Programme launched by President Mnangagwa in December last year.

The programme seeks to empower farmers by providing secure land ownership while enhancing agricultural productivity.

In an interview with our sister paper The Sunday Mail, Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Permanent Secretary Professor Obert Jiri said: “We have found out that our one-stop centre is now overwhelmed and farmers are travelling long distances to Harare, so we are decentralising so that we establish title deeds offices countrywide. We are happy to announce, the issuance of title deeds started slowly but gained momentum, with many farmers approaching our one-stop centre in Harare. So far, 2 518 have applied for title deeds, with 525 of them having applied for mortgages. US$74 million has been raised so far.”

Prof Jiri reassured stakeholders that the Government is committed to ensuring transparency and efficiency throughout the decentralisation process.

“Standardised procedures and effective co-ordination will be maintained to prevent any disruptions or inconsistencies.

“The eligible farmers for the title deeds issuance programme include model A2 farmers, model A1 farmers, old resettlement farmers, commercial settlement farming schemes and small-scale commercial farms,” he said.

The issuance of title deeds, Prof Jiri said, is a crucial step in the Second Republic’s agenda for economic development, with agriculture identified as a key driver.

“As you are aware, the Second Republic is focused on economic development to achieve Vision 2030 and agriculture plays a critical role in this economic growth trajectory.”

The programme, spearheaded by the Land Tenure Implementation Committee, aims to solidify the “irreversibility of land reform” by ensuring that land becomes bankable, registrable and transferable, he said.

“The farmers will now have full confidence to invest in medium- and long-term infrastructure and production ventures on the farms now that there is certainty and such investments will certainly boost productivity,” Prof Jiri said.

The title deeds also serve as valuable collateral, enabling farmers to access loans and further develop their operations.

“Financial institutions require collateral security to issue loans and these title deeds are very good collateral for that purpose,” he added.

Farmers holding 99-year leases, offer letters and permits are all eligible to benefit from the programme, which is also designed to limit foreign ownership of agricultural land and maintain Zimbabwean control over this critical finite resource.

To facilitate the programme, the Government is working with financial institutions to provide mortgage arrangements for farmers.

“Government has engaged four banks to work with under this programme, but we expect more banks to join in as the future of financing lies in the agriculture sector where there are sure returns, especially now that we are climate-proofing our agricultural production,” Prof Jiri said.