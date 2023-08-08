Government departments call for litter free environment

Amanda Mlevu, Sunday News Reporter

DIFFERENT Government departments on Friday came together and conducted a clean-up campaign in Bulawayo where they called for a litter free environment in line with President Mnangagwa’s instructive declaration that every first Friday of each calendar month is a clean-up day.

The Government departments and institutions such as the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ), Environmental Management Agency (EMA), Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (Zimparks), the police, army and Zimbabwe Passengers Company (ZUPCO) held a clean-up campaign running under the theme “clean and litter free.”

The Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality was also present assisting the institutions in the clean-up on the Victoria Falls Road to Tsholotsho turn-off. The Ministry’s provincial tourism officer, Mr Desmond Makosa said safeguarding and taking charge of the environment was critical.

“We have realised that our environment is slowly deteriorating which is a cause for concern and you can see it manifesting in climate change as we have been experiencing extreme temperatures. We are saying in a bid to protect the environment we have given charge to EMA one of our departments to ensure people act responsibly with regards to waste management. The Minister has challenged our parastatals to say this month may we take responsible action to waste management and a clean environment which is a critical step in our tourism enhancement efforts. We are saying when they enter the city, they need to find a clean environment since we want tourism to grow.”

NRZ Safety Environment manager, Mr Gilbert Mukarati said the reason they were present at the clean-up campaign was because they have a programme spearheaded by EMA under the theme “clean and litter free road services” so that involved all road services which they were part of. He said as NRZ they urge members of the public to keep the environment clean adding that it was supposed to be a collective effort even in buses and cars.

Miss Teen Ecotourism Zimbabwe 2022, Miss Amanda Peresu Moyo who was also present encouraged the youths to keep the country clean.

“I am a role model and a voice of the youths. l am showing them that cleaning up the environment is very important. It is quite vital and we have experienced the impact of a dirty environment, us being the future it will affect us badly. This is me standing up and showing our youths what is supposed to be done to protect our city.”

Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) regional manager, Mrs Novuyo Mathonsi said after the clean-up campaign they were targeting major roads coming in to the city because they were concerned about the visitors coming into a dirty city.

“We had a very strategic cleaning campaign that involved Baker’s Inn and Chicken Inn among others because we want them to interact with their customers since our visitors buy take aways from them. Our main aim was to demonstrate to whoever is travelling to maintain what we have done here today.”

EMA provincial environmental manager for Bulawayo Metropolitan Mrs Sithembisiwe Ndlovu said the August clean-up was focusing on cleaning the roads servitudes.

“I think we all know that August is a month of holidays, we have the Heroes and Defence Forces holidays and the schools are closed. We also have gatherings, so a lot of people will be travelling that is when most people will be throwing away litter through the windows so the focus is to create awareness so that people do not litter.”

She said in Bulawayo they were focusing on the Victoria Falls Road, Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road, Airport Road and Harare Road to ensure a clean environment.

“Here we have NRZ, Zimparks, EMA, Africa Ahead and ZUPCO. On Gwanda Road we have the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development, Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality, the Zimbabwe School of Mines (ZSM), National University of Science and Technology (Nust) and tourism operators as well as a number of hotels such ad Holiday Inn, Cresta and Rainbow.”

She said on Harare Road there was the Zimbabwe National Army, Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), Forestry Commission and security companies. Mrs Ndlovu said all the major roads had stakeholders that were picking up litter to ensure a safe and clean city.