Government develops veld fire management strategies

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

GOVERNMENT has laid out strategies to mitigate the rising veld fires that have left trails of devastating catastrophes.

2022 has witnessed an upsurge in uncontrolled fire problems with a total of 5 386 fire incidents having been reported as at 12 October.

Speaking during a post cabinet briefing, Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Monica Mutsvangwa highlighted some of the strategies put in place to mitigate veld fires and their impacts.

“Cabinet has resolved to strengthen implementation of various strategies to manage veld fires. These include to constitute Fire Coordination Teams at the district, provincial and national level which will work with AGRITEX to facilitate localised training, education and awareness of fire management. The Environmental Forestry Commission to immediately conduct firefighting refresher courses in Rural District Councilors and establishment of rapid response teams in all villages and wards across the country

“Acquisition of modern fire-fighting equipment in the medium and long term; Setting up of teams for fire audits and persecution; stiffer penalties for offenders and the traditional leaders to play a prominent role; and that Temporary Deposit Accounts in the Districts and Provinces be replenished with petty cash for prompt response to disasters using the country’s decentralised Civil Protection structures,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

A total of one million hectares of land has been burnt as at 12 October with the majority of the fires recorded in A1 and A2 resettlement areas as well as protected areas such as safari areas, national parks and gazetted forests.

While the area burnt increased by 58.6 percent from the same period last year, the nation has lost 18 precious lives this year from veld fires.