Government drills 4580 boreholes

Bruce Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

GOVERNMENT has drilled 4580 since the beginning of the campaign against Covid-19 in the country, with 85 new boreholes drilled and 123 rehabilitated in the last week alone.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Government has tried to mitigate the effects of a water crisis caused mainly by poor rains and drought.

Speaking during a post-Cabinet briefing yesterday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa outlined the strides taken by Government to alleviate the water crisis.

“A total of eighty-five (85) new boreholes were drilled, while one hundred and twenty-three (123) others were rehabilitated by Government and partners during the reporting period. This brings the total number of drilled and rehabilitated boreholes to 4 580 since the beginning of the campaign against Covid-19,” she said.

In the capital, Harare, water pumping capacity would soon be further improved by the arrival of US$9.3 worth of water purification equipment purchased from Germany.

“Water production in the City of Harare, currently stands at the rate of 200 megalitres per day. Furthermore, water purification equipment, valued at about US$ 9.3 million, purchased from Germany by Government has started arriving in the country and is expected to significantly boost the pumping capacity and water pressure at several Harare pump stations, including Alexandra Park, Letombo and Waterfalls,” she said.