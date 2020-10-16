Government grants permission for gradual, phased football resumption

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Sports and Recreation Commission has announced that permission has been given for the resumption of football, albeit in a phased approach for the Premier Soccer League, Women Soccer League as well as national teams.

In a letter addressed to Zimbabwe Football Association general secretary Joseph Mamutse on Friday, SRC director general Prince Mupazviriho said the Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation had consented for football to resume in a gradual and phased manner.

“The Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC), hereby gives you notice, following your application, that the Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation approved the gradual and phased resumption of football activities effective 16 October 2020 in line with provisions of Statutory 200 of 2020. Please note that the approval is for the following: Premier Soccer League teams, Women Soccer League teams, national teams,’’ wrote Mupazviriho.

A mini league concept has been proposed using the bubble idea, with activities to be strictly controlled.

“The resumption of football activities shall take the format of the mini league using a bubble concept adopted by yourselves. The football activities shall, in addition to the requirements specified by the World Health Organisation (WHO), for safe resumption of sport, Statutory Instrument 200 of 2020, your submitted protocols, other legislation and policy directives relating to the prevention and containment of Covid-19,’’ he continued.

Strict adherence to the bubble concept, implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) will be required with Zifa and its affiliates to provide resources and finances to undertake these activities.

