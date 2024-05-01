Government makes progress in major projects

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

CABINET on Tuesday reported that considerable progress has been made towards the completion of several major projects in the country in diverse sectors ranging from health to energy.

Presenting an update on the implementation of priority projects for the first 100-day cycle on 2024, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere said Cabinet received reports from the Ministries of Health and Child Care; Energy and Power Development; and Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development.

“The construction of Pharmacy stores at Dombotombo Clinic, Marondera; Nyamuzuwe and Makosa Rural Hospitals and Chikondoma Clinic in Mutoko; Chiveso and Katanya Clinics, Bindura; Guruve and Kemutamba Clinics in Guruve; and Gonono Clinic in Mbire are 95 percent complete, with finishing touches in progress. The refurbishment of the Genomic Sequencing Laboratory at Sally Mugabe Central Hospital is at 80 percent completion,” said Dr Muswere.

The installation of X-ray machine at Victoria Falls Hospital is at 95 percent of completion, while the construction of a mega water tank at Chitungwiza Central Hospital is 50 percent complete.

“The Minister of Energy and Power Development, Edgar Moyo reported progress on projects being undertaken by his Ministry; the 132 kilo-volt line under the Alaska-Karoi Power Transmission Rehabilitation Project was completed, energized, and commissioned in March 2024.

“The 200 kilo-watt Hakwata Community Solar Project in Chipinge District was completed and commissioned, together with the construction and installation of 90 bio-digesters, the internal wiring and installation of 80 households and the drilling of three boreholes, the project will benefit 12 500 people directly,” said Minister Muswere.

Other projects reported on within the Energy Ministry was the 120 kilo-watt Chitulipasi Community Solar Project in Beitbridge District which is now 85 percent complete, on completion, 27 homesteads, a primary school, a clinic, ZRP and RIDA camps, and a business centre will be connected to the solar grid.

The 23 mega-watt Centragrid Solar Power Station Phase II in Nyabira, Zvimba District has reached 93 percent of completion, with 100 percent installation of photovoltaic panels.