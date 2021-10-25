Government moves towards rural empowerment

Sharon Chimenya, Sunday News Reporter

THE government is on track to industrialise rural industries to benefit the local communities ensuring an upper middle income economy by 2030.

Speaking during the commissioning of the National Biotechnology Authority Mapfura/Amarula processing and value addition plant in Mwenezi President Mnangagwa said that the factory will bring sustainable development, employment and wealth creation to Mwenezi and Masvingo as a whole.

“This is indeed a momentous occasion for the Mwenezi community, Masvingo province and Zimbabwe as a whole, as we continue to witness the establishment of industries in our rural areas. Our policies, programmes and activities towards leaving no one behind are in full swing and irreversible.”

These intiatives are in line with my government’s thrust for the development of rural industry system and infrastructure.”

President Mnangagwa commended the National Biotechnology Authority for running along with the vision and setting up the factory in Rutenga for the benefit of the local authority.

The factory is set to benefit over 30 000 households in Mwenezi.

“Our national vision of a prosperous and empowered upper middle income economy by 2030 entails uplifting the people in every part of our great country in particular those in rural areas and growth points.”

“The expected infrastructure development such as road networks, modern housing and other social amenities should see overal increased quality of life for the surrounding communities.”

The factory has the capacity to produce 1 000kgs of mapfura per hour, 75 000 litres of concentrated mapfura juice per month.The plant is set to generate $400 million from the production of marula.

The plant is through the efforts of the National Biotechnology Authority who developed the idea, the Mwenezi Rural District Council who provides land and students from the tertiary institutions.

Pres Mnangagwa however commended the time frame of 10 months in which the plant was completed and said that it is the mandate of government to complete its projects on time.

Vice President Chiwenga said that the construction of the Mapfura plant is a sign that shows Zimbabwe will unlock value chain.

“This is an important day for the people of Mwenezi and for the government as well.It is not usual that factories are set in rural communities but this is what is happening.The thrust is insink with the country’s vision to attain an empowered upper middle economy by 2030.

“Government applauds the setting up of factories in areas where raw materials so as to create employment for the local people.The construction of Marula/Mapfura value addition factory is a bold statement that Zimbabwe will unlock the value chains of its natural resources towards the development of the country.”