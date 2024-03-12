Government okays duty-free imports of grain and other commodities

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

THE Government has said households will be able to import maize and other commodities such as rice and cooking oil without paying duty with effect from July in light of the El-Nino-induced drought.

This comes at a time when the Government continues to institute various measures to guarantee food security for all and ensure that no one dies of hunger.

On Tuesday, Cabinet considered and adopted the Report on the Preliminary Food Security Outlook: April 2024-March 2025 as presented by the Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Dr Anxious Masuka.

In a post-Cabinet briefing, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere said among other issues considered, Cabinet discussed the importance of considering more hectarage for growing rice in view of increased rice consumption by the citizens.

He said: “Cabinet also emphasized the need to support and promote local wheat production for direct consumption for a swap with maize in order to meet maize demand for the nation. In light of the foregoing, Cabinet has approved the Food Security Outlook Report to March 2025 to facilitate winter cereals production planning.”

The Minister said Cabinet approved the food security strategy based on the comparative and competitive advantages of wheat this winter.

Dr Muswere said the consumption of 7.5 kilogramme (kg) per person per month will be used immediately for social welfare and be adjusted after October to 8.5kg per person per month.

He added: “Cabinet has also approved the purchase of local grain at import parity price of US$390 per tonne in order to mop up excess local grain, duty waiver on the importation of rice and potato seed, importation of genetically modified maize for stock feed, under strict supervised milling and distribution, duty-free importation of maize, rice and cooking oil by households with effect from July 2024 and re-activation of the Grain Mobilisation Committee.”