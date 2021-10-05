Government okays the opening of bars

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE Government has given the greenlight for the opening of bars and nightclubs in the country although under stringent conditions inclusive of allowing just vaccinated patrons.

Bars and nightclubs have been closed in the country since in the initial lockdown in March last year, with only those located in hotels and lodges being allowed to operate during different levels of the lockdown.

Presenting the post cabinet briefing on Tuesday, Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Hon Monica Mutsvangwa said Cabinet had noted that the continued closure of licensed bars and night clubs was causing not only a loss of income and unemployment but also resulted in the mushrooming of illegal outlets. ‘Cabinet therefore directed that all licensed bars be opened to fully vaccinated clients.

Bar owners are also required to ensure that the World Health Organisation and national protocols and guidelines are enforced, failure of which their licences will be withdrawn. The bars are also required to adhere to curfew hours,” said Min Mutsvangwa.

The Minister further revealed that in view of a potential fourth wave and the general complacency being experienced in most communities following the relaxation from Level four to Level two lockdown, implementation and enforcement of all Public Health and Social Measures will continue to be strengthened with a focus on vaccine rollout and awareness campaigns at public places and gatherings.

“On a related matter, Government takes this opportunity to advise the nation that His Excellency the President has, with immediate effect, consolidated the Ad-Hoc Inter-Ministerial Task Force on the COVID-19 Outbreak and the COVID-19 Vaccination Programme into one Task Force.

“Cabinet advises the nation that as of 4t October, 2021, a total of 3 117 895 people had received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 2 322 862 their second across the country. This translates to a national coverage of 36,6 percent for the first dose and 27,2 percent for the second,” said Min Mutsvangwa.