Government prepares to host the 2024 SADC summit

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

GOVERNMENT has stepped up preparations towards the hosting of the 44th Southern African Development Community (SADC) summit with ten sub-committees being set up to coordinate the thematic areas under their purview.

Speaking during a post-cabinet briefing, the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Dr Jenfan Muswere said Zimbabwe as the incoming chair will host the summit in Harare.

“The nation is being informed that Zimbabwe, as the incoming Chair of the regional organisation, will host the Summit in Harare, at the new Parliament Building in Mt Hampden, in August 2024.

Ten sub-committees at senior officials’ level, each with a lead Ministry, have been set up to coordinate the thematic areas under their purview. The nation will be kept abreast of developments on the matter,” said Dr Muswere.

He further informed the nation that the Zimbabwe will participate at the Osaka Expo 2025 in Japan following the President’s approval.

“The nation is being informed that Zimbabwe will participate at the Osaka Expo 2025 to be held in Japan from 13 April to 13 October 2025, which will be held under the theme “Designing Future Society for our Lives”. His Excellency the President has already approved that Zimbabwe hosts its National Day on 16 July 2025,” said Dr Muswere.

The Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation Science and Technology Development as Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Honourable A. Murwira, briefed Cabinet on the Retreat of African Union Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Ministers of Finance on the evaluation of Agenda 2063 and accelerating the implementation of the Second Ten-Year Implementation Plan.

Meanwhile, the country participated at the Retreat of African Union Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Ministers of Finance on the evaluation of Agenda 2063 and accelerating the implementation of the Second Ten-Year Implementation Plan that took place in Kigali, Rwanda from 1 to 3 October 2023 under the theme “Accelerating the Implementation of Agenda 2063”.

Dr Muswere said the purpose of the meeting was to discuss the outcomes of the evaluation of the First Ten-Year Implementation Plan of Agenda 2063 and provide strategic direction for the Second Ten-Year Implementation Plan, as well as provide guidance on financing mechanisms and division of labour for the successful implementation of the Second Ten-Year Plan.

“Regarding implementation of projects under the First Decade of Agenda 2063, the nation is advised that the COVID-19 pandemic, the world food crisis, the impact of climate change as well as debt servicing constrained member states in their implementation of Agenda 2063 during the First Ten-Year Implementation Plan. The nation is however advised that considerable progress was recorded in the implementation of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AFCTA) and the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM)

“On financing of Agenda 2063, the Meeting noted the skewed allocation of resources by the African Union towards peace and security at the expense of the other six aspirations of the First Ten-Year Plan. The Meeting agreed that the success of the Second Ten-Year Implementation Plan will be achieved through leveraging on the National Development Plans,” said Dr Muswere.

