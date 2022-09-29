Government presents innovation opportunities for youths

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

THE government says it is committed to youth participation in the economy and has created an environment for the youth to innovate and make Zimbabwe’s tourism sectot better through the various Innovation Hubs that have been established in state universities across the country.

This was revealed by the Minister of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Mangaliso Ndhlovu on the occasion of the second edition of the Zimbabwe Tourism Innovation Challenge national awards ceremony held in the capital on Wednesday morning.

The Tourism Innovation Challenge seamlessly aligns with Government’s thrust on innovation in which the government has been visibly intentional in having the youth at the core of the country’s innovation programs.

Speaking at the awards ceremony, Minister Ndhlovu said the current society is more dynamic and government is cognisant of this and is appreciative of the fact that the youth have the capability to proffer ideas that can turn industries around.

“The government is committed to youth participation in the economy and has created an environment for the youth to innovate and make Zimbabwe’s tourism better through the various Innovation Hubs that have been established in our state universities across the country,” said Minister Ndhlovu.

The innovation challenge has produced young people who have taken managed to perform outstandingly at global institutions.

“It is such talent that has seen Zimbabwe excelling at regional level where our inaugural Zimbabwe Tourism Innovation Challenge winner, Jefferey Murungweni, performed outstandingly at the Africa Youth in Tourism Innovation Challenge in Namibia. Jeffrey scooped the first prize and has since kickstarted his winning project Trafiki Afrika which is now a running business and longer just a project.

“I want to encourage the youth to emulate and surpass the achievements of Jeffrey, develop a keen interest in government programs that present you with opportunities to bring your ideas to life,” he said.

He said the National Development Strategy (NDS1) has an entire section dedicated to Innovation, Science and Technology Development which presents various areas that are more aligned to the youth and innovation and has been deliberately included as a critical component to unlock youth potential for Zimbabwe to realise its full economic potential.

“The youth are the most technology savvy generation; they spend much time online. Today I challenge you to visit the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development website, download the NDS1 and see the opportunities it presents you to participate in the development and growth of the tourism sector and the country’s economy at large.”

Meanwhile the grand prize of the Tourism Innovation Challenge 2022 went to Tumelo Mabanga together with her Find and Go team all from Harare. Simphiwe Mguni of Matabeleland South was the first Runner-Up while Innocent Makonese of Masvingo province scooped the second runner up.