Government reduce water charges for farmers by 31%

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

THE Government has effected a 31 percent reduction in water charges for farmers, a development that will positively contribute to increased irrigation hectarage and yields. Zimbabwe’s economy is anchored on agriculture, with the sector contributing 18 percent to gross domestic product (GDP) according to official statistics. Cabinet on Tuesday considered and noted the update on preparations for the 2023/2024 summer season, which was presented by the Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Dr Anxious Masuka.

In a post-Cabinet briefing, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere said there was enough water for irrigation.

“The nation is further being assured that there is adequate water for irrigation, with the national dam storage level at 84.8 percent as at 1 February, 2024. Cabinet also wishes to advise the public that the 31 percent reduction in water charges for farmers has since been effected as directed,” he said.

In terms of 2023/2024 summer season, he said a total of 3 027 559 hectares was planted to crops out of the targeted 3 674 000 hectares. The Minister said of the total planted area, 1 676 274 hectares was planted to maize, 362 541 hectares to sorghum, 141 169 hectares to pearl millet, and 271 823 hectares to groundnuts. He added: “A cumulative 2 283 272 metric tonnes of maize and 271 623 metric tonnes of traditional grains is expected from the planted area. A total of 11 932 505 plots which are equivalent to 744 588 hectares had been prepared under the Climate-Proofed Presidential Pfumvudza/Intwasa Programme by 20 November 2023, compared to the 5 867 292 plots equivalent to 366 706 hectares that had been prepared by 21 November, 2022 and 4 602 209 plots equivalent to 287 640 hectares by 19 November, 2021.”

Dr Muswere said this was a reflection that farmers are adopting the recommended climate-proofing interventions, especially during the El Nino condition. The Minister said the country produced 2.57 million metric tonnes of maize and traditional grains during the 2022/2023 season, while Zimbabwe consumes 2.2 million metric tonnes of maize/traditional grains (1.8 metric tonnes for food and 400 000 metric tonnes for stock feed).

“This translates to 6 027 metric tonnes daily, with 4 931 metric tonnes going towards human consumption. The monthly human consumption requirement is 150 000 metric tonnes. Cabinet wishes to assure the nation that there will be enough grain before the commencement of the next maize/traditional grains intake in April 2024,” he added.

“Wheat stocks of 247 371 metric tonnes as at 28 January, 2024 will last 11 months, at a monthly drawdown rate of 21 000 metric tonnes. Regarding the summer crops marketing update, the nation is informed that the total marketed crops was 526 082 metric tonnes for the 2022/2023 summer crops, out of which the GMB purchased 210 579 metric tonnes. The GMB intake constituted 39 percent market share for all the marketed crops.”