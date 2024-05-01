Government says sufficient plans in place to provide affordable grains

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

THE Government has assured the nation that there are sufficient plans to provide affordable grains through sale or social welfare channels till March 2025, when the next harvest is expected.

Cabinet on Tuesday received and adopted the update on Summer Marketing and Winter Cereals Plan which was presented by the Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Dr Anxious Masuka.

In a post-Cabinet briefing, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere said despite the El Nino-induced drought and declaration of the State of Disaster by President Mnangagwa, the Government assured the nation that the available grain will last till the next harvest.

He, however, said the nation was being advised that according to the results of the Second Round of Crops, Livestock and Fisheries Assessment of 18 April 2024, the country’s updated food balance sheet to March 2025, indicates a shortfall of 598 425 metric tonnes at a consumption level of 7.5kg per person per month to 1 108 425 metric tonnes at a consumption of 10kg per person per month.

“The food security balance sheet comprises; (1) stock held by individuals, private sector, and Government; (2) the meagre El Nino-induced drought harvest gleanings; (3) imports by Government and the private sector; and (4) winter cereal production,” he said.

“The wheat-based food security strategic intervention will reduce the import requirement by Government by 486 000 metric tonnes, which is equivalent to US$189.5 million. Sufficient resources will therefore be deployed towards the timeous payments for local grain deliveries.”

The Minister said the shortfall in grain requirements will be met through imports by the private sector which has indicated the capacity to import 1 000 000 metric tonnes between April 2024 and March 2025 to mitigate the effects of drought.

Dr Muswere said the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) stocks as at 25 April, 2024 for maize, traditional grains and strategic grain reserve wheat are 308 139 metric tonnes, including wheat that is available for sale of 122 072 metric tonnes.

“Cumulatively, the Government has 430 211 metric tonnes. Regarding the summer crops marketing update, the nation is informed that 6 998 metric tonnes of the grains and oilseeds has been marketed to date,” he added.

“A total of 142 000 hectares is being earmarked for irrigation and the various crops planned for winter production are wheat on 120 000 hectares; barley on 7 000 hectares; maize/sorghum on 3 200 hectares; and potatoes on 6 750 hectares to produce over 800 000 metric tonnes of which 600 000 metric tonnes shall be wheat for food security.”

He says the wheat production hectarage will be sponsored by the Banks; the Presidential Input Scheme; ARDA (Estates + Joint Ventures); the Food Crop Contractors Association (FCCA); and self-financing.

The Minister said to date, a total of 60 139 hectares has been contracted under the various schemes, out of which 1 352.5 hectares has already been planted.

Dr Muswere said the Government and stakeholders are tracking 11 winter wheat production enablers, mainly: power, water, seed, fertilizer, fuel, farmer outstanding payments, finance, coordination, monitoring and evaluation, migratory pests, mechanization and chemicals.