Government seeks input on cryptocurrency operations

Nqobile Bhebhe

GOVERNMENT is seeking input to regulate cryptocurrency operations as it is assessing the nation’s crypto-currency environment to ascertain its scope and nature in order to comprehend the dangers of cryptocurrencies being exploited for money laundering, terrorism financing, and other unlawful activities.

The data collected will contribute to suggestions for the suitable regulatory structure for crypto-currencies and crypto-currency service providers.

A multi-stakeholder committee has been set up to consult crypto-currency stakeholders, with submissions due by June 26.

Crypto-currency is a digital asset designed to work as a medium of exchange that uses cryptograpghy to secure its transactions, to control the creation of additional units and verify the transfer of assets.

The first crypto-currency to be decentralised is Bitcoin. Worldwide, cryptocurrency is used in some private transactions but no central bank has adopted one of these private currencies and no central bank will support it.

In Zimbabwe, speculation had been rife surrounding the trading of crypto-currencies with fears this could be a pyramid scheme and potential investors afraid of losing.

At present, trading in the crypto-currencies or virtual currencies remain unregulated and authorities say this presents risks such as money laundering, terrorism financing and tax evasion.

In a notice, the Government said in line with global trends and best practices, Zimbabwe is embarking on an exercise to assess and understand the crypto-currency also referred to as virtual assets landscape in Zimbabwe.

“The purpose of the exercise is to, among other things determine the nature and extent of the crypto-currency ecosystem in Zimbabwe, assess and understand the risks of cryptocurrencies being misused for money laundering, terrorism financing and other illicit purposes and to recommend an appropriate regulatory framework for crypto-currency and crypto-currency service providers.”

Government said crypto-currency service providers include any company, partnership, trust, individual or business that provides blockchain, crypto-currency or crypto- services, including but not limited to custodial and non-custodial crypto- currency hosting, crypto-currency exchanges, cryptocurrency traders and brokers, cryptocurrency management providers, initial coin offering providers. crypto-currency investment providers, crypto-currency validators/miners/administrators, cryptocurrency developers and crypto currency payment solutions.

It added that the multi- stakeholder committee is, therefore, inviting all crypto-currency service providers, whether operating in Zimbabwe or based outside Zimbabwe, but providing services to customers in Zimbabwe, to provide input into the national assessment process.

Through a questionnaire, Government says international standards on Anti-Money Laundering and Counter Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) require countries to identify, assess, and understand their money laundering and terrorist financing risks, and to take appropriate measures to mitigate the identified risk

The requirement is also set out in the national legislation, under section 12A of the Money Laundering and Proceeds of Crime Act [Chapter 9:24], which confers upon the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), the responsibility to coordinate with all stakeholders for purposes of undertaking money laundering and terrorist financing risk assessments.

The purpose of the questionnaire is to support the National Risk Assessment (NRA) of Cryptocurrency and Cryptocurrency Service Providers in Zimbabwe.

“Our goal is to gain an understanding of the Cryptocurrency service providers who are involved or are looking to get involved in the Cryptocurrency space in Zimbabwe. It is a starting point for Zimbabwe to assess the risks associated with Cryptocurrency and will guide us in being able to provide appropriate regulatory framework.”