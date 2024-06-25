Government sets up provincial livestock sales centres

The government is setting up livestock sales centres at ward level across the country to safeguard villagers from being fleeced in private livestock deals by conmen, the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, has said.

Villagers often fall prey, particularly in drought years, to conmen who buy their livestock cheaply, and re-sell at huge profit to butcheries and abbatoirs.

Often the villagers would be desperate to dispose of their animals fearing they would succumb to drought, as is the case this year.

In a statement, the Ministry said the sales centres, commonly referred to as Village Business Units (VBU), were part of government’s comprehensive livestock drought mitigation strategies, and will cater for all domestic animals, including cattle, pigs, goats, sheep and poultry.

Deputy Minister Vangelis Haritatos said the move was significant as many farmers resorted to panic-selling their livestock due to the El Nino-induced drought this year.

“Zimbabwe is grappling with the most severe drought in the past 40 years, prompting President Emmerson Mnangagwa to declare a state of national disaster. This announcement follows the release of alarming findings from the second crop and livestock assessment (CLAFA2) According to the assessment, while there is fair grazing and adequate drinking water in some regions for up to nine months, the most affected areas have resources for only three months.

Haritatos said the report indicates that during the 2023/24 drought, the driest parts of the country had approximately 2,882,710 cattle, with 1,488,523 of that at significant risk.

In response to this dire situation, he said the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Rural Development, pressed for the establishment of VBUs to safeguard villagers from being fleeced.

“To facilitate successful sales, the government will coordinate with abattoir operators and other buyers to attend these ward-based sales. In addition to sales coordination, the VBUs will provide essential services such as fodder production, feed formulation and processing, livestock watering points, and feedlot facilities”.

“These efforts will be bolstered by the installation of multi-purpose solar-powered boreholes at VBU sites, ensuring a sustainable water supply,” he said.

He said that the declaration of a national disaster underscores the gravity of the drought and thus the urgent need for effective interventions to safeguard Zimbabwe’s agricultural sector, adding that the government’s comprehensive strategy aims not only to mitigate the immediate impacts, but also to build resilience against future droughts.

New Ziana