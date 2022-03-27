Government steps up crime fighting technology

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

THE Government has stepped up efforts in the Safe Cities Project with much ground covered in ensuring that latest technologies are adopted for the concept.

Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs) have become the lifeblood of the knowledge economy across the globe.

The Safe Cities concept makes use of a range of interconnected tracking devices, video cameras, software, and cloud storage systems in a more cohesive manner to enhance public goals such as policing, managing traffic, and streamlining administrative services.

Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere said: “We have done the concept trails and prototypes for the Safe Cities Project which have been very successful.

So, we are now bringing in camera technology across all cities with two distinctive features such as number plate recognition and facial recognition.”

The adoption of surveillance technology is set to decrease crimes in cities as access to this web of systems increases the visibility of police officers who can then track and respond to crime in real time.

Dr Muswere said the Government had stepped up its momentum in the National Enterprise Infrastructure Master Plan which was part of President Mnangagwa’s commitment in ensuring that Zimbabwe becomes a digital economy by the year 2030.

The minister said as part of the Fourth Industrial Revolution which is going to transform the entire landscape of the country’s economy, the country had started deploying Fifth Generation (5G) technology.

He added: “Last month we assigned the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) to allocate spectrums focusing on 5G technology.

We are now focusing on the speeds, so you will find out that mobile telecommunications service providers and private players as well are running trials.”

Dr Muswere said these were part of efforts to bring the digital global idea to fruition in terms of Vision 2030, with rolling out of optical fibres across the country meant to ensure that the country is connected within the region. He said the ministry was developing more than 120 e-Government services across ministries.

“This will allow any citizen at any moment to tap into the digital world. The goal is to ensure that we leave no one or no place behind by the year 2030 as we achieve a digital economy,” added Dr Muswere.

Meanwhile, last month Econet and Ericsson partnered to launch 5G in Harare. The 5G solutions will boost capacity and user experience with faster network speeds and response times.

The partnership is aligned with Ericsson’s #AfricaInMotion campaign focusing on empowering a connected and sustainable Africa.

Econet was the first to take up the available spectrum for trials after the regulator, Potraz, availed the resource as part of its national 5G Roadmap drafted in 2018.

Potraz said it will avail more spectrums to telecoms operators in the next 24 months for 5G deployment to speed up the transition.