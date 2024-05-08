Government steps up digitalisation drive

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

THE Government has registered significant strides toward information and communication technologies infrastructure as well as equipping people with digital skills in its quest to enhance the digital economy.

Speaking during a post-cabinet briefing on Tuesday, Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Dr Jenfan Muswere gave an update on some of the projects completed by the Ministry of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services.

“The deployment of ICT equipment to 100 marginalised schools is on course, with 40 schools having received the equipment, and the remaining 60 will receive the equipment by 15 May 2024. Fourteen ICT-enabled disaster management centres were established, 52 base stations were deployed across the provinces with Mashonaland East having 12, Mashonaland West 12, Midlands 4, Manicaland 4; Matabeleland South 7; Masvingo 13; and Matabeleland North getting three

“The installation of a Wireless Radio Base Station in Masvingo was completed while the installation of internet at Esigodini Agricultural College was also completed. The establishment of an ICT and Vocational Training Centre was completed and handed over to Marondera Female Open Prison while the refurbishment of post offices at Tsanzaguru and Torwood in Manicaland and Midlands provinces respectively was also completed,” said Dr Muswere.

He said site surveys for the Long-Term Evolution (LTE) project in Chitungwiza were completed, and equipment was delivered while the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls-Kazungula Fibre Optic Backbone project is on course for completion by 15 May 2024.

Meanwhile, Dr Muswere also reported progress on projects under Ministry of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion. He said the ministry administered timely and adequate disbursements for employment costs and social benefits were done with domestic and external resource mobilisation ongoing.

“Policy reform matrices for Debt Arrears Clearance were finalised and implementation has commenced while the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa Conference (UNECA) was successfully hosted. Implementation of the International Public Sector Accounting Standards (IPSAS) is ongoing and the introduction of the new currency was accomplished,” said Dr Muswere.

