Government suspends all businesses, cross border movement

Munyaradzi Musiiwa, Sunday News Reporter

Government has suspended all businesses and all registered informal traders who are not defined as essential services forthwith as specified in Part 5 of the lockdown order.

In a statement Acting Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr

Jenfan Muswere said media practitioners have been categorized as essential services and will continue using 2019 press cards while the Zimbabwe Media Commission works on the modalities of issuing current ones.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the country has reverted back to Level 4 lockdown as stipulated within SI 10 of 2021. Essential services and emergencies will continue to operate within the confines of the regulations including closing at 15.00hrs. “Other commercial operations and services specified in Part 5 of the lockdown order, that is to say all formal businesses and registered informal traders, are suspended as from Tuesday.

“Media practitioners are considered to be part of essential services as stipulated in SI 200 and in this regard, pending the production of new accreditation cards by the Zimbabwe Media Commission, journalists will continue to use 2019 press cards whilst the ZMC puts in place modalities for registration for the current year with immediate effect. Support staff for the media industry at large will have exemption letters issued through the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services on request from their media houses,” he said.

Dr Muswere said the lockdown enforcement agents will be out in full force and will arrest all offenders violating lockdown regulations.

“Regarding law and order, our security forces are on high alert and vigilant to arrest offenders. In particular, the taskforce noted the suspension of Matapi police officers for negligently allowing a super spreader event to proceed under their watch as well as the arrest of organisers of the big, illegal event that took place in Mbare on New Year’s Eve,” he said.

Meanwhile Zimbabweans working in South Africa who last night failed to cross back to the neighboring country following the announcement of the Level 4 lockdown may have to stay home longer that expected after Government immediately suspended cross border movements for none essential human and vehicular traffic.

“Pertaining to cross border movement, entry through land borders will only be permissible for citizens and returning residents upon production of valid Covid-19 free certificates issued within 48 hours. There shall be no exit of travellers through land border posts except for commercial and transit cargo transporting essential goods and services. It must be reiterated that only international airports remain open to ordinary travellers for both exit and entry in which entry clearances are subject to strict production of Covid-19 free certificates. Government wishes to advise Zimbabweans abroad that use of fake Covid-19 certificates not only puts your own loved ones at risk, but perpetrators are liable to prosecution,” said Dr Muswere.