Government suspends allocation of urban state land

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

The Government has suspended with immediate effect the allocation of urban state land until further notice in order to finalise the ongoing process of reviewing existing frameworks of administering the land.

The Ministry of Local Government and Public Works announced the imposition of a moratorium on state land allocations in a statement on Wednesday afternoon.

The Ministry said it is in the interest of the public that the Government of Zimbabwe is putting in place measures to enhance the administration and management of urban state land as it is mandated to administer, on behalf of President Mnangagwa urban state land, which it described as a finite heritage resource that is central to the national development thrust as espoused in the National Development Strategy 1 and Vision 2030.

“It is imperative that an efficient and transparent system is put in place to ensure that Urban State Land plays a role in facilitating sustainable and functional developments.

“The Ministry therefore wishes to announce the imposition, with immediate effect, of a moratorium on allocation of Urban State Land until further notice,” reads the statement.

The ministry said this will allow it to finalise the ongoing process of reviewing and strengthening existing policy framework and guidelines on the administration and management of Urban State Land urging stakeholders and the general public to be patient while it concludes this process.

