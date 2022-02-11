WATCH: Government suspends teachers

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Correspondent

THE Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has suspended all officials who did not report for duty since the opening of schools.

The suspension which comes after the Ministry issued a warning this Tuesday, will see officials being suspended without pay for a period of three months.

The Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Dr Evelyn Ndlovu announced the suspensions in a statement this Thursday.

“The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education would like to inform the Nation and its valued stakeholders that all officials within the Ministry who absented themselves from duty since the opening of schools on 7 February 2022 have been suspended without pay forthwith, for a period of three months.

“During this period of suspension, members are not to hinder or interfere with any investigation or evidence relating to the alleged misconduct,” said Dr Ndlovu.

While reaffirming the Ministry’s commitment towards executing its key mandate to provide quality education, Dr Ndlovu said appropriate action will be taken to members who rescind their duties.

“Appropriate action will be taken against members who abrogate their duties and responsibilities. The Ministry remains committed to the provision of quality, affordable, accessible, relevant, equitable, inclusive and wholesome education for all Zimbabweans”.

@nyeve14