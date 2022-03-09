Government to introduce plastic license disc

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

GOVERNMENT is set to introduce a new plastic driver’s license disc in compliance with the COMESA, EAC and SADC tripartite region.

The country has been using the metal disc which the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure Development has described as being obsolete.

The new development was announced on the Ministry’s twitter handle.

“Central Vehicle Registry of Zimbabwe is in the process of moving from the old metal disc to a new plastic disc. The old metal disc technology and equipment is now obsolete.

“The proposed new disc is compliant with the COMESA, EAC and SADC tripartite region. We urge our valued citizens to bear with us in our transition from the old to the new SADC compliant driver’s license disc. This process is expected to be completed by end of June 2022,” reads the statement.

The development comes at a time the country has changed the road signs in compliance with the tripartite region.