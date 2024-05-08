Government to pay food aid transportation costs

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

THE Government has said it will pay for all transportation costs in the distribution of food aid to households facing food insecurity to ensure all those in need receive assistance.

In a letter directed to all Provincial Directors of Local Government Services on Tuesday, the Ministry said no beneficiaries should be asked to pay for transportation of grain.

“Please be advised that transportation of grain from the Grain Marketing Board depots to the various Food Distribution Points close to the wards will be paid for by the Government and also cost of bringing food aid to the food insecure households will be met by the Government. Accordingly, no beneficiaries should be asked to pay for this service,” reads the letter.

Government has so far distributed more than 7,000 tonnes of grain to vulnerable communities across the country’s rural provinces to cushion them from the effects of the El Nino-induced drought.

Traditional leaders are coordinating as modalities for the current feeding scheme directing that traditional leaders be at the centre of the distribution system supported by councillors and the ruling party exercising its oversight role.

Officials from the Government and partners are assisting to make sure that the process is flawless.

The initiative is a critical response to food shortages in many areas and comes after President Mnangagwa declared a national disaster over the drought, and revealed that the country was mobilising US$2 billion to help millions of people who do not have enough stocks.

Zambia and Malawi, also hit by the El Niño-induced drought, also declared similar states of disaster.

According to the 2023 Zimbabwe Livelihood Assessment Report, approximately 2,7 million Zimbabweans need food aid this year.

