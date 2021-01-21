Government to review allowance for Covid-19 frontline workers

Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Reporter

THE Government is working on reviewing allowances for frontline Covid-19 workers noting that there is a need to adequately compensate them for the role they are playing in curbing the global pandemic.

It has also created 500 new nursing posts to augment staff compliment in the country’s health institutions.

Giving an update of the 30-day level four national lockdown, acting Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Dr Jenfan Muswere said government had further created 500 new nursing posts to augment staff compliment in the health institutions.

“Government through the national taskforce owes health workers a debt of gratitude. Those who work in the red zones, which deal with care of Covid-19 patients will have their allowances reviewed with the intention of compensating them adequately.

“500 new nursing posts are being created to augment staff compliment at treatment centres while payment of Covid-19 allowances to civil servants and pensioners has been extended indefinitely,” said Dr Muswere.

The Acting Minister further revealed that over the past week, police had arrested 16 286 individuals for breaking Covid-19 regulations inclusive of not wearing face masks.

“We applaud the majority of Zimbabweans who have taken it upon themselves to comply with the prevention and protection measures. This is not about the police. It is about our individual lives and that of others.

“Nonetheless, those who insist on putting themselves and others at risk, will face the full wrath of the law. Meanwhile, a total of 16 286 arrests have been made in the last week. This is saddening as we believe self-policing is more effective when dealing with a literate populace,” he said.

Dr Muswere noted that they were working on increasing their testing capacity, with the PCR tests done last week increasing by 44,5 percent as compared to the previous week.