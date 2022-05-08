Government walks the talk on National Matabeleland Zambezi Water Project

THE water project to bring water to Bulawayo and surrounding places, known as the National Matabeleland Zambezi Water Project, has been touted as the panacea to perennial water problems in the region.

Started more than 100 years ago, the project had its pace quickened when President Mnangagwa came to power in 2017, with massive resources put into the project. The President also visited the construction site of the Lake Gwayi-Shangani more than once, to make sure that everything runs smoothly, and the construction of the water body is expected to be complete by end of next month.

Furthermore, the construction of the 245km pipeline from Lake Gwayi Shangani has received impetus after delivery of some pipes from South Africa at the end of last month.

With Lake Gwayi-Shangani already in a position to hold water, and the laying of the pipeline now in motion, the people of Bulawayo and the entire Matabeleland region can finally see the proverbial land of plenty.

What is important is that the pipeline will not only benefit Bulawayo, but will provide the opportunity for a greenbelt from Matabeleland North, giving economic opportunities to people along the way to Bulawayo to do irrigation farming.

The lake itself also comes with massive life changing opportunities for the people of Gwayi and the entire province as there will be opportunities for fish farming, irrigation and even tourism.

A news crew last week visited Cowdray Park in Bulawayo where some of the pipes have been placed in readiness of the laying of the pipeline bringing water from the lake to the city. Government has said the laying of the pipeline is expected to be completed by October as 11 contracted companies are already on the ground.

The Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) two months ago signed a US$50 million contract with Flowtite South Africa to supply the glass fibre reinforced pipes needed for the pipeline. The delivery of the pipes has started, with 80 more trucks expected to bring the remaining pipes from the South Africa.

Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries and Rural Development Minister Dr Anxious Masuka told our sister paper, Chronicle, that the Lake Gwayi-Shangani wall was 68 percent complete and is expected to meet the June deadline.

Dr Masuka recently conducted an assessment tour of Lake Gwayi-Shangani construction as well the pipeline route up to Luveve in Bulawayo and expressed confidence that set deadlines will be met.

“Why we went to Gwayi-Shangani, it is part of the monthly visit that we do to ensure that the President’s target that the lake is completed by the 30th of June is done.

“What we saw is that when the President visited on March 18 the progress was at 60 percent and as of yesterday, we were at 68 percent which is impressive. We are now able to lay double the amount of concrete we used to do so we are on course in ensuring that the Lake Gwayi-Shangani is complete by 30 June, substantially so.”