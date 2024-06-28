Government warns perpetrators of violence

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

THE Government has reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the nation by ensuring that law and order prevail while warning perpetrators who are attempting to instigate anarchy and despondency that their days are numbered.

In a statement on Friday, the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Dr Jenfan Muswere revealed that they had noted attempts to instigate alarm and despondency in the country.

He said these attempts were being made by perpetrators in line with their well-documented modus operandi to seek attention and raise funding to try to resurrect their political careers by subverting the will of the people.

“Government has observed attempts to instigate anarchy and despondency by some criminal and opportunistic elements in the opposition; some politicians and some Civil Society Organisations (CSOs).

“Therefore, as Government we are warning perpetrators of these serial choreographed theatrics who are involved in subversive activities aimed at undermining the rule of law that their days are numbered and that their lawless plans will never see the light of day,” he said.

While reaffirming Government’s commitment to protecting the nation and the citizens by ensuring that law and order prevails, Dr Muswere said law enforcement agencies will not hesitate to apprehend all those who undermine the justice delivery system through causing chaos and mayhem.

“Finally, the Government is assuring Members of the Public that the security forces have adequate capacity to maintain law and order in terms of the constitutional mandate,” he said

