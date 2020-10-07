Govt allays learners, parents fear over exam unpreparedness

Bruce Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

PARENTS and learners should not be overly concerned about the preparedness of students writing exams this year, as catch-up learning and remedial teaching will be prioritised in the run-up to the exams, Cabinet has said.

Schools in Zimbabwe opened last month, with Cambridge examination classes starting earlier on 14 September while those sitting for Zimsec exams opened on 28 September. Zimsec exams begin on 1 December.

After a six-month hiatus, there have been some concerns raised by teachers, parents and learners would not be prepared giving the little time they had between reopening and exams.

After yesterday’s Cabinet meeting, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said that Government was implementing measures to make sure that both learners and teachers were teachers were adequately prepared for the exams.

“Noting the concerns and anxieties expressed by learners, their parents/guardians, as well as teachers, on the limited lesson time before public examinations, the Ministry has come up with guidelines to ensure effective care and support for both teaching and learning, effective catch-up learning, remedial teaching, and preparations for examinations,” she said.

Minister Mutsvangwa also said that while engagement with teachers over salaries was ongoing, training of both teaching and non-teaching staff in infection control and prevention was also in progress.

“With regard to the re-opening of schools the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education is monitoring the situation and updating the Public Service Commission daily, while awaiting the outcome of the ongoing National Joint Negotiating Council talks. Priority training of teaching and non-teaching staff on Covid-19 Infection Prevention and Control measures for Phase 1 is underway in all the provinces, while logistical arrangements for Phase 2 staff training are being organised.”