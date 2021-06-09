Govt bans holiday school

Nontobeko Mlotshwa, Sunday News Reporter

THE Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has banned the use of schools for holiday lessons during the three-week break to allow thorough cleaning and disinfection of the school environment as part of Covid-19 containment measures.

Schools closed for the first term on 4 June 2021 and are set to reopen on 28 June 2021.

Speaking during a post cabinet briefing Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said learning will be expected to continue through alternative platforms.

“The nation is informed that the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has banned the use of schools for holiday lessons during the three-week break that commenced on 4 June 2021.

“It is envisaged that the ban will allow thorough cleaning and disinfection of the school environment and this reduces the spread of Covid-19. Learners will continue through alternative platforms, including self-study guides that will facilitate learners to continue their school work at their homes meanwhile the training of staff on Covid-19 prevention will continue during this break,” she said.

Minister Mutsvangwa revealed that the cumulative number of Covid-19 positive cases detected through school surveillance during the first Term of 2021 stands at 868 cases of which 808 cases have recovered and 57 cases are still under management.

“Under case management, the nation is advised that the Ministry of Health and Child Care continues to work tirelessly in managing cases of COVID-19 detected in different parts of the country, including in colleges and schools.

“The management of the outbreak at Bondolfi Teachers College and adjacent areas continued throughout the week. In a related development, a total of 27 new cases have been confirmed from 56 residents tested at Maryward Children’s Home and Secondary School in Kwekwe District,” said the Minister.