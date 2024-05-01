Govt calls for caution on roads during Workers’ Day

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

AS Zimbabwe joins the rest of the world in commemorating Worker’s Day today, the government has called on motorists to exercise caution on the country’s roads and avoid accidents.

In a joint statement the Ministers of Transport and Infrastructural Development, Felix Mhona, and Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, Kazembe Kazembe urged motorists to be extra vigilant on the roads noting that no holiday should be marred by a road crash.

“This is a special time for our nation, and no holiday should be marred by a road crash that could be easily avoided. The government appeals to operators of both public service vehicles and private motorists to ensure the roadworthiness of their vehicles, avoiding the use of defective ones. “Additionally, operators are cautioned against overworking drivers, which can lead to dangerous driver fatigue,” reads the statement.

They urged drivers to stick to regulated speed limits, as speeding is one of the major causes of fatal road crashes.

“Driving under the influence of alcohol is a punishable offense and is totally unacceptable. It is Government’s fervent hope that we shall all strive to make this year’s Workers’ Day holiday accident-free by exercising extreme caution and adhering to all the traffic laws.

“Let us sustain the momentum of the low rate of road crashes that we experienced during the recent Easter and Independence Holidays. To further prevent traffic deaths and injuries, the Zimbabwe Republic Police and the Vehicle Inspectorate Department will be participating in joint enforcement,” reads the statement.