Govt calls for nomination for Joshua Nkomo award

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE Government has called for nominations for the Joshua Mqabuko Nyongolo Nkomo commendation award for community development, peace building and fostering unity.

In a statement, Chief Secretary in the office of the President and Cabinet, Dr Misheck Sibanda said the nominated individuals should be luminaries who have distinguished themselves through outstanding and consistent transformative service in the improvement of livelihoods at community level, engendering peace making and fostering unity.

“The Government of Zimbabwe, therefore, invites nominations of people eligible for conferment of this Award. Note that a valid nomination should be accompanied by a justification in the form of a brief detailed profile or citation of the achievements for which the individual is deemed deserving of this special recognition and national honour.

“The brief profile or citation should celebrate and immortalise the achievements of the nominee for posterity. Closing date for Nominations is Tuesday, 03 May 2022,” reads the statement.