Govt commissions 13 school laboratories in Tsholotsho

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

THIRTEEN computer and science school laboratories were commissioned in Tsholotsho on Wednesday as part of the Government’s drive to bridge the digital divide between rural and urban schools.

The laboratories also seek to attain a digital economy and knowledge society, where all citizens have access to Information Communication Technologies (ICTs), regardless of their geographical, social, or economic status.

Government is equipping rural schools in the province with computer and science laboratories as part of President Mnangagwa’s vision of leaving no one and no place behind, a development that has resulted in marginalised areas being uplifted.

The Government through the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz), has equipped a number of school laboratories with computers and broadband services countrywide.

Officially commissioning the Tshitatshawa Adventist Secondary School computer laboratory after touring four other schools in Tsholotsho South and North, Information, Communication, Technology, Postal and Courier Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere said Government was working flat out to ensure that from grassroots level, every citizen had access to internet connectivity.

“I once again would like to restate our commitment to addressing and reducing the barriers to technology and the digital divide through policies and programmes aimed at ensuring the participation of all citizens in the digitalisation agenda.

“Students here in Tsholotsho should have access to internet connectivity just like students in Bulawayo or Harare, as well as the standards being that of any student in the world. This programme is in line with President Mnangagwa’s thrust to leave no one and no place behind that rallies to transform the country into an upper-middle-class economy by 2030,” said Minister Muswere.

He said advanced technological and digital skills were a prerequisite for the development of an innovation culture, which was the cornerstone for success in the digital economy and e-learning thrust.

Minister Muswere said it was incumbent upon Government, to cultivate the e-learning culture among the children and to build relevant skills and capabilities for harnessing the digital economy for socio-economic development in Zimbabwe.

Potraz director-general Dr Gift Machengete said in terms of e-learning alone, Matabeleland North Province had received a record 2 027 laptops which were distributed to 58 schools, while a total 104 schools received connectivity.

He said the province had 13 community information centres and an additional five which were still under construction, while 696 people have been trained in Basic ICT Appreciation at these centres to date.

The event was also attended by the ICT, Postal and Courier Services Deputy Minister Dingumuzi Phuti, Tsholotsho North and South Members of Parliament (MPs) Cdes Sibangumuzi Khumalo and Musa Ncube among other Government officials and departments.

The commissioning of the computer laboratories is part of the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1), which recognises that the creation of a digital economy will be key in the realisation of national priorities and overall socio-economic development. NDS1 identifies ICTs as a key enabler of economic development and the entrenchment of ICTs across all national development strategies is critical for the attainment of universal access by 2030.