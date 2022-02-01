Govt commits to Bulawayo Industry resuscitation

Rutendo Nyeve and Judith Phiri, Business Reporters

THE Ministry of Industry and Commerce is stepping up efforts to ensure the resuscitation of industries in Bulawayo, in a bid to restore its industrial hub status.

The Ministry is on a four-day fact finding tour of Bulawayo industries as part of its programme of reviving the industrial sector in the city.

In an interview after touring Mealies Brand (formerly Zimplow) and Machtec Engineering and Supplies on Tuesday, Industry and Commerce Deputy Minister Raj Modi said the tour was part of Government’s efforts to resuscitate industries.

“This tour is very important for Bulawayo and the country as a whole because the Government is trying to resuscitate the industries. As you know Bulawayo was an industrial hub, so Government is trying to bring back its former glory that we had in the 80s. So that is why it is important to go and visit our industries, talk to them personally and find out the challenges which they are facing,” said Deputy Minister Modi.

The deputy minister revealed that during the tour, one of the challenges that was raised by the companies was the issue to do with access to foreign currency.

“What Government is doing is to give them foreign currency through the auction system but they are saying they are not getting it on time. They are getting it but not on time so we will look into it. We will talk to the relevant authority,” he said.

The Ministry’s Permanent Secretary Dr Mavis Sibanda said the tours which started off in Harare will be carried out throughout the whole country.

“We are here to visit a number of companies here in Bulawayo. It’s a mixture of metal industries, clothing industries and food. We are here to appreciate what is happening. As the year begins, it is our intention that this year we will be visiting companies both industries and commerce just to support them and hear their problems. From the visits we have been carrying out, we realised that the business industry is booming, attitudes are good and moral is high so they are rearing to go

“We are also giving them information as well for instance if they are importing capital equipment, we guide them on what to do. These are our industries and our job as Ministry of Industry and Commerce is not only to sit in the office and just receive letters but it is good for us to go out,”said Dr Sibanda.

She reiterated that their Ministry was taking guidance from President Mnangwagwa who has continuously emphasized the Second Republic’s commitment towards returning Bulawayo’s status of being an industrial hub.

“President Mnangagwa has tasked us as a Ministry to work hard, work with the industry, hear their problems and support them as much as possible. According to the NDS 1 we are supposed to be looking at the value chains and Bulawayo has quite a number of them. We are also looking at the retooling of the industry so the ministry is heading that component in the NDS1. We want industry to know that we are there for them,” said Dr Sibanda.