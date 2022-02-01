Govt continues drive of ensuring rural connectivity

Deputy Minister of ICT, Postal and Courier Services Cde Dingumuzi Phuti (left) commissions the Makhanani base station in Chiredzi Town on Friday. Looking on is Chief Tsovani (right). (Picture by Mthabisi Tshuma)

Mthabisi Tshuma in Chiredzi

THE Makhanani base station in Chiredzi rural was on Friday successfully launched in a hybrid event which took place at the Chiredzi Town Council offices a move that will ease the network challenges in the area.

The launch saw delegates having a glimpse of the base station situated 195 kilometres south of Chiredzi through a virtual and informative display of how the booster was constructed.

The launch of the base station also coincided with the commissioning of four school computer labs in Chiredzi, a Community Information Centre and a Public Finance Management System (PFMS) kiosk.

The four schools that benefited are Chiredzi Primary School, Shingai Primary School, Tsovani Primary School and Chiredzi High School. They each received 30 computers with one-year free internet access courtesy of the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz).

Officially commissioning the projects last Friday in Chiredzi Town on behalf of Minister of Information and Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Dr Jenfan Muswere, ICT Deputy Minister Cde Dingumuzi Phuti said the Ministry remained committed in ensuring connectivity in the country.

“Our mission as a ministry is to transform Zimbabwe through the use of information and communication technologies into a knowledge-based society so as to enhance the country’s competitiveness in the world in order to stimulate and sustain economic growth.

“The Makhanani Base Station will create an enabling environment for creation of an e-knowledge based society that transgresses across all levels of society. In addition, the Chiredzi Community Information Centre will give residents of Chiredzi a platform to also access the digital age even if they do not have ICT equipment. The ICT Lab at Shingai Primary school will also incubate and create the next generation of ICT giants from Chiredzi District,” said the Deputy Minister.

Cde Phuti said they expect to see Chiredzi achieving the digital economy aspirations of the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) through the ICT innovations.

“For developing countries like Zimbabwe, ICTs are seen not only as providing new impetus for sustainable growth but are also a prerequisite to participate in the information and knowledge society. As the world drives towards the fourth industrial revolution, innovation, information and communication technologies (ICTs), have become indispensable to our daily lives.

“Zimbabwe cannot achieve its goals without investing significant financial and human capital resources in innovation and ICT. These investments will steer the march towards the digital future that will transform Chiredzi into a technical hub, raising the community’s competitiveness and align the country in line with vision 2030’s ICT goals,” said Cde Phuti.

Netone chief executive officer, Engineer Raphael Mushanawani said the parastatal’s mandate is to fully align with Government’s drive to implement the country’s national development strategy, and connectivity in assuring a reliable ICT service that support an inclusive digital economy.

“Netone recently commissioned a USD$71 million project which includes the construction of the wireless communication network, site energy provision, microwave transmission network, IP core network, network operation and maintenance system, and other supporting communication hardware and software facilities, and supporting engineering, throughout the country.

“The network expansion drive at village level is the new frontier for driving change within economies and communities, ensuring access and utilisation of information communication technologies to improve the livelihoods of all Zimbabweans, irrespective of location,” he said. [email protected]_mthire