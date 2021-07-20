Govt departments put up Covid-19 containment measures

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

GOVERNMENT departments will now operate with a 10 percent staff compliment as they move to tighten Covid-19 containment measures.

All along the departments have been operating with 40 percent of their staff physically being in office at any given time but as the country continues to feel the effects of the Third Wave, the secretary for the public service commission, Ambassador Jonathan Wutawunashe said they were further downsizing to 10 percent.

In a circular copied to all permanent secretaries, Amb Wutawunashe said only the Ministry of Health and Child Care and designated critical services will be allowed to operate above the 10 percent threshold. He further announced that only civil servants with proof of vaccination will now be allowed to board the commission’s buses.

“Line Ministries to rotate in such a manner that no employee shall remain at home for more than 21 days at a stretch. The PSC shall ensure fumigation of busses daily and after each trip. Only members with proof of vaccination against Covid-19 shall board PSC buses. The buses shall observe social distancing in buses with each bus carrying a maximum of 35 passengers.

“Heads of Ministries to continue ensuring staff members working from home are capacitate with ICT equipment and adequate internet facilities for them to work efficiently and productively,” reads part of the circular.

Amb Wutawunashe said departments should also ensure that those coming to workplaces must be well supported with efficient and sufficient mobile data to facilitate the holding of virtual meetings and other e-enabled communication.

“All civil servants are considered to be front line workers as indicated by the health authorities. All heads of Ministries are therefore directed to ensure that all civil servants under their jurisdiction are vaccinated.

“All Ministries are urged to cooperate as we remain alert in combating this pandemic, which will certainly be overcome through adherence to conduct and protocols prescribed by Zimbabwe health authorities, as guided by the World Health Organisation,” reads the circular.

Meanwhile, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health and Child Care, on Monday the country recorded 2 113 new Covid-19 cases and 75 deaths.

“As at 19 July 2021, Zimbabwe had 85 732 confirmed cases, including 55 714 recoveries and 2 697 deaths. To date, a total of 1 184 435 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19,” said the Ministry.