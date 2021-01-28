Govt dismisses fake school calendar

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

THE Government has dismissed social media reports that schools will reopen on February 15 after learners and teachers have been administered with the Covid-19 vaccine.

In a statement, the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education said the reports were untrue.

“It has come to the attention of the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education that a fake social media report claiming that Government will open schools on 15 February 2021 in order to administer non voluntary Covid-19 vaccine injections on learners and teachers is circulating,” read the statement.

“The MoPSE takes this opportunity to advise its valued learners, parents, guardians, teachers and other stakeholders, that contrary to the fake social media report, the 2021 school calendar for all primary and secondary schools will be announced in due course, hence schools remain closed until an official announcement is made through the ministry’s usual official methods of communication, they added.

The ministry reinforces the wearing of face masks, physical distancing as well as hand washing to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in all school centres as preparations continue for the safe opening of schools and the accelerated implementation of teaching and learning activities.

The Ministry says it remains committed to the provision of quality, relevant, equitable, inclusive and wholesome education for all Zimbabweans and any communication will be cascaded through the proper channels and structures. – @NyembeziMu