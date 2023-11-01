Govt embarks on Cholera education drive

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

THE Ministry of Health and Child Care is on a drive to educate communities about the prevention and control of cholera following an outbreak in the country.

Briefing journalists after a Post Cabinet Briefing Minister of Information, Broadcasting and Publicity Services Dr Jenfan Muswere said 14 boreholes had been drilled so far, as the government ups its Cholera prevention measures.

“In response to the cholera challenges, fourteen boreholes were drilled in Buhera; Chimanimani, two; and Zaka, eight through a borehole drilling project under the Ministry of Health and Child Care. Cabinet reports that health education on cholera prevention and control measures, including hygiene promotion, is ongoing in provinces. Health educators in affected communities have been trained to also facilitate surveillance and risk communication,” said Dr Muswere.

Door-to-door cholera campaigns are being made in the affected provinces.

Cabinet further reiterated that continued intensified Risk Communication and Community engagement including involvement of religious and local leadership, intensified school health education on cholera and other diarrhoeal diseases and utilizing existing media houses and digital platforms for content dissemination are being accelerated.

He also said that there would be improved safe water access to communities through rehabilitation of boreholes, and drilling of boreholes; and that public health measures would be enforced in all communities reporting cholera cases including restriction of gatherings in all cholera-affected areas, and supervision of all burials in all cholera affected areas.

@NyembeziMu