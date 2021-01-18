Govt gives green light to traditional medicines in Covid-19 treatment

Munyaradzi Musiiwa, Sunday News Reporter

THE Government has given the greenlight to the usage of traditional medicines and other herbs to supplement modern medicines in Covid-19 treatment. Minister of Health and Child Care Vice President General (Retired) Dr Constantino Chiwenga said Government will not despise traditional medicine that would supplement Covid-19 treatment although there is need for scientific researches to be done to ascertain their efficacy.

He said some of the modern medicines are derived from traditional medicines and Government would not inhibit the usage of traditional methods to supplement Covid-19 treatment.

Dr Chiwenga said the Ministry of Health and Child Care actually operationalized the Traditional Medicines Department, which is pre-occupied with researches in this area.

“Someone asked me whether traditional medicines such as Mufandichimuka, Moringa, Zumbani and other herbs can be used to treat Covid-19 or substitute drugs for Covid-19? Some Traditional doctors were said to be claiming that their patients recovered after administering herbs. My comment would be that, you might be aware that some modern medicines are actually derived from traditional herbs.

“Yes, it is possible that some traditional medicines can be used to treat Covid-19 however, there is need for scientific researches to be done to ascertain their efficacy. The Ministry of Health and Child Care actually operationalized the Traditional Medicines Department, which is pre-occupied with researches in this area,” he said.

Dr Chiwenga said traditional leaders and churches were key in information dissemination among citizens.

“The National Covid-19 Taskforce will also continue discharging a critical function of information-sharing through deliberate awareness campaign programmes. The awareness programmes are fashioned in all languages and are widely disseminated through all media platforms and Government structures.

The National Covid-19 Taskforce coordinates its efforts through resident ministers in every province, who ensure that information is cascaded to district, ward and village levels. Government is also mobilizing traditional and church leaders among other opinion leaders to conscientise citizens on the effects of the deadly pandemic,” he said.