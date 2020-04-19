Govt increases grain producer price

Dumisani Nsingo, Senior Farming Reporter

THE Government has reviewed upwards grains and soya bean producer prices for the 2020/21 marketing season in a bid to encourage farmers to deliver their produce to the Grain Marketing Board (GMB).

In a statement to GMB general manager Mr Rockie Mutenha dated 17 April 2020, the Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement, Dr John Bhasera, said the Government had approved the increase of producer prices for maize, traditional grains and soya beans with effect from 1 April.

The produce price of maize rose from $6 958 to $12 329 per tonne, traditional grains from $7 260 to $12 865 and soya beans from $6 958 to $17 211. Traditional grains include sorghum, millet, and rapoko.

“Cabinet approved reviewing of floor producer prices for maize, traditional grains and soya beans for the 2020/2021 marketing season. The prices are effective from 1 April 2020 and special exception is granted to Mary Ellen Farm and Tongaat Hullet who had an early crop delivered before April 2020 following request by Government,” read part of the letter.

Mary Ellen Farm in Bubi District, Matabeleland North Province is one of the most productive agricultural enterprises in the country while Tongaat Hullet in Chiredzi is an agriculture and agri-processing business, focusing on the complementary feedstocks of sugarcane and maize.

Department of Agricultural, Technical and Extension Services (Agritex) Matabeleland North provincial officer Mr Dumisani Nyoni said the department facilitated for the early delivery of maize from Mary Ellen as part of improving the country’s grain reserves in the wake of the drought.

The country has been hit by a maize shortage after two consecutive dry spells. Maize is the most important food crop, accounting for 90 percent of all caloric intake. Farmers in some parts of the country have started preparing to harvest this year’s summer crop.