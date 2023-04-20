Govt intensifies Cholera response

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE government has intensified its Cholera response with the country having recorded 457 cumulative cases with two deaths.

This was revealed by the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Senator Monica Mutsvangwa during a post-Cabinet briefing on Wednesday.

Minister Mutsvangwa revealed that of the 457 recorded cases, 438 have recovered.

“Cabinet is informing the nation that fourteen African countries have now reported cholera outbreaks in 2023, with a cumulative 160 756 suspected cholera cases have been reported in the African region, including 3 288 deaths as of 4 April 2023.

“As of 16 April 2023, Zimbabwe’s cumulative suspected cholera cases stood at 457, with 438 recoveries and 2 deaths. Eight of the ten provinces continue reporting cholera cases with the exceptions of Matabeleland North Province and Midlands Province. Matabeleland South Province has recorded 158 cases while Manicaland Province has 118,” said the Minister.

She said among the interventions that will be undertaken, the Ministry of Health and Child Care will work closely with the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development to ensure the timely release of funds.

“In light of the continued increase in cholera cases, Cabinet has resolved that the multi-sectoral approach to responding to the cholera outbreak should continue, with a focus to address water and sanitation; and that the Ministry of Health and Child Care, should work closely with the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development to ensure timely release of funds to facilitate the cholera response,” she said.