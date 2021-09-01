Govt launches Operation Marah …brings vaccination to churches

Bruce Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

GOVERNMENT is set to bring Covid-19 vaccination to the doorsteps of churches with the launch of Operation Marah, a drive that seeks to accelerate the attainment of herd immunity in the country by giving churches the leeway to request for vaccination teams to inoculate congregants.

Recently, government gave the greenlight for churches to reopen their doors to congregants on condition that they are fully vaccinated.

Speaking during a post-Cabinet review on Tuesday, Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Honourable Monica Mutsvangwa said given churches enthusiastic reception of the vaccination drive, they had decided to increase its scope.

“Cabinet wishes to inform the nation that owing to the tremendous support and acceptance of the vaccination programme by the churches, Government has launched Operation Marah. The churches can now call on Government vaccination teams to vaccinate members against COVID-19. The launch of Operation Marah will drive and accelerate the vaccination programme towards attainment of herd immunity. Government wishes to categorically state that the vaccination programme is a free service to the nation, and as such, all private health institutions should not charge those wishing to access the services,” she said.