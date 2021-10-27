Govt makes significant progress in roads rehabilitation

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

CABINET has noted that various major developmental projects in the country have been completed, among them road and irrigation schemes rehabilitation as well as dam construction.

This was said by the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Cde Monica Mutsvangwa during the post-Cabinet briefing on Tuesday where she said the District Development Fund (DDF) had implemented six critical projects, namely: bridges, roads, water supply, irrigation schemes, dams and boreholes.

These projects were done under the eight 100-Day Cycle of the Second Republic.

“Under Bridge Construction, Mpempedzi Bridge in Gutu in Masvingo Province is 98 percent complete, Gunguhwe in Gokwe North of Midlands Province is at 75 percent completion and Somhlolo in Lupane of Matabeleland North Province is 71 percent complete.

“Under Road Maintenance, the targeted gravelling of 10 kilometres of the Karoi-Binga detour road in Hurungwe was completed. Similarly, the targeted eight kilometres of the Nyakasikana-Masango-Karanda Road in Mt Darwin, in Mashonaland Central Province were graveled and surfacing of the road is now underway,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

The Minister revealed that 30 of the targeted 50 kilometres of the Sentinel-Shashe-Toporo Road in Beitbridge Matabeleland South Province were reshaped while in Buhera, Manicaland Province 96 kilometres of the Nyazvidzi Parallel Road were graded and 13 kilometres of the targeted 20 kilometres have been spot-graveled.

“Regarding Irrigation Scheme Rehabilitation, replacement of the vandalized transformer at Lazernby Scheme in Zvimba, Mashonaland West which will benefit 240 households, is at advanced stages of completion, while construction of canals at Chigondo Scheme in Mashonaland East is in progress, with the project set to benefit 50 households.

“Under Dam Rehabilitation, rehabilitation of the Gariya Dam wall in Tsholotsho, Matabeleland North Province was completed, while under Borehole Drilling, 144 boreholes were sited, 83 drilled and 28 installed. A total of 208 boreholes were rehabilitated, while 1 215 were maintained,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

