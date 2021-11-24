Govt readies for Zimsec 2021 examinations

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

GOVERNMENT has upped its preparation for the 2021 Zimbabwe School Examination Council (Zimsec) examinations with education and health authorities monitoring and strengthening Covid-19 compliance measures.

Exams are set to begin next week stretching up to 31 January next year.

Speaking during a Post Cabinet briefing on Tuesday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said the same collaboration between the education and health sectors, which resulted in safe and successful 2020 schools’ examination processes, is expected to deliver the desired outcome.

“The nation is also advised that 2021 is the first year that the Zimsec is incorporating Continuous Assessment of Learning Area (Cala) marks into the final result for the Grade 7, ’O” and “A” level examinations.

“In order to ensure that the continuous assessments were done in compliance with Covid-19 regulations and to also ensure that the credibility of the Zimsec examination system remains intact, senior management were all out in full force moderating and ensuring that completion of Cala is done by the end of November, 2021,” reads the report.

This year government cancelled the June examinations owing to the Covid-19 induced lockdown, which has seen the school calendar being split into two terms instead of the usual three terms