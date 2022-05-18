Govt recruits over 3000 new teachers

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE government has recruited just over 3 900 teachers to add on to the close to 1 500 it recruited in March as they move towards the 10 000 which they aim to employ before the end of the year.

Posting on the Twitter account, the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education said the Public Service Commission had since recruited 3 904 teachers across the country. The full list of those employed will be published in the media tomorrow (Thursday).

“The @psczimbabwe has appointed 3904 teachers in @MoPSEZim. The list of teachers will appear in @HeraldZimbabwe on 19 May 2022. Listed teachers should report to the indicated district office immediately,” reads the tweet.

Early this year, Government announced plans to recruit 10 000 teachers.

Statistics last year indicated that there were more than 4,6 million learners in Zimbabwe and nearly 140 000 teachers.

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education requires at least 40 000 more teachers to address the critical manpower deficit in the education sector, with science subjects and early childhood development (ECD) classes being the worst affected.

The Government revised upwards the number of teachers that are required as a result of the need for social distancing in schools following the outbreak of Covid-19.