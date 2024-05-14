Govt steps up borehole drilling project

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

OVER 3000 boreholes have been sunk of which over 700 have been solar-powered and equipped under the Presidential Borehole drilling Scheme, as communities continue to benefit from the game-changing initiative.

The Government is targeting to drill 35 000 boreholes in 35 000 villages across the country. This will be coupled with the setting up of 35 000 fishponds and nutritional gardens countrywide where boreholes are going to be drilled in pursuit of the rural industrialisation agenda.

In an interview on the sidelines of the Youth Business Unit official ground breaking in Mhlabangubo, Mambanjeni Line, Ward 12 of Tsholotsho District in the sprawling Matabeleland North Province on Saturday, Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Permanent Secretary Professor Obert Jiri said the Government had stepped up efforts in the drilling of the boreholes.

“As we continue to climate-proof agriculture in the country, certainly we need to focus on irrigation development and one of those methods that we are using is the Presidential Rural Development Programme which is drilling boreholes in each village. The target is 35 000 boreholes in 35 000 villages across the country,” he said.

“Currently we have done just over 3 000 of the borehole drilling and we are now following that up with equipping the boreholes to make them a Village Business Unit, School Business Unit or Youth Business Unit. As for equipping the boreholes we are now just over 743 of those boreholes that we had drilled.”

He said they continue equipping the boreholes and also drilling other ones, while prioritising the drier areas in the country.

Prof Jiri said the more boreholes drilled, the more they had cause effect to the communities by providing water for both human beings and animals as well as for irrigation to develop income generation projects.

He added: “With the El Nino induced-drought that has been witnessed, we are targeting to ensure that by November this year, we have drilled and equipped 10 000 boreholes. These are carefully selected boreholes and more Village Business Units will be set up to ensure that all those drought stricken wards are attended to.”

The Permanent Secretary said through the second round of the crop and livestock assessment, they have identified wards that are in dire need of attention, particularly in region 4 and 5 of the country.

He said these include districts such as Tsholotsho, Bulilima, Beitbridge and Mwenezi among others.

“Those areas are really dry and we are targeting to step up efforts in drilling of borehole in them as hotspots to ensure that livestock and human beings get water so that they do not suffer the adverse effects of drought,” he said.

In terms of increase in dams construction around the country, Prof Jiri said they have sited the current dams that need rehabilitation and possible areas to construct new ones as they were big infrastructural projects that require huge resources.

He said they have taken a stance to ensure that they complete the ones that are not finished and they will then construct other ones from scratch.

“So we have taken note of all the sited dams, but we are also cognisant of the fact that we must finish the key ones such as Gwayi- Shangani, Kunzvi dam among others. These projects must be finished first and then we can move to the next sited areas for new dams. While, we will continue stocking these dams with fingerlings under the Presidential Community Fisheries Scheme.”

Meanwhile, Member of Parliament for Tsholotsho South, Musa Ncube who is also the recently appointed Housing and Social Amenities Deputy Minister, commended the setting up of Youth Business Unit calling on youths to utilise it to ensure food security in the ward and surrounding areas.

She said the initiative was one of the several empowerment programmes by the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa, consistent with Government’s economic blueprint the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) and aspirations of Vision 2030.