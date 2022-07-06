Govt steps up implementation of Renewable Energy Policy

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

NEW housing units being constructed in the country are now required to install solar geysers as the government ups its efforts in the implementation on the Renewable Energy Policy.

Presenting the post cabinet briefing last Tuesday, Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Hon Monica Mutsvangwa said the policy stipulated the enhanced use of solar and renewable energy sources by consumers as part of intervention measures meant to address the increase in demand for electricity.

“Cabinet notes, with pleasure, that increased economic activity, especially in the agricultural and mining sectors as well as the manufacturing sector, has increased the demand for electricity. Furthermore, ongoing massive housing and other infrastructural development projects has increased the consumption of electricity. This calls for efficiency in the production, distribution and use of electrical power.

“The Renewable Energy Policy also stipulates the enhanced use of solar and renewable energy sources by consumers. For instance, new housing units being constructed are required to install solar geysers,” said the Minister.

She further revealed that the stepped application of the electricity tariff whereby users who consume above a certain threshold are charged at a higher rate is already in application in order to deter inefficient use of national grid electricity.

“The net-metering system is also being implemented. Domestic consumers with solar panels on their rooftops which are connected to the national grid, can sell any excess power that they generate to the national grid.

“In general, the use of off-grid electrical power through the use of solar energy allows consumers a significant measure of control over their electricity energy costs. Accordingly, the whole production, supply, distribution and retailing framework of electrical power is being reviewed to take into account these positive developments in the economy,” said Min Mutsvangwa.