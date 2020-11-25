Govt strengthens protective, preventive measures in boarding schools

Bruce Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

THE Government has moved to strengthen protective and preventive measures in the country’s boarding schools to prevent a recurrence of the mass Covid-19 infections witnessed at John Tallach High School in Ntabazinduna, Matabeleland North, while 150 million has been released to the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education for the drilling of boreholes.

As of yesterday, 184 pupils at John Tallach had tested positive for Covid-19, while positive cases have also been recorded in Matopo and Chinhoyi High Schools. All three schools have been sealed off.

Addressing the media after a Cabinet meeting yesterday, Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu said the Government had come with new measures specifically for boarding, which included the training of staff at the learning institutions.

“Cabinet notes that a number of Covid-19 positive cases were reported at learning institutions following the full re-opening of schools. The nation is advised that measures have been put in place to strengthen protective and preventative measures in boarding school environments.

“The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education with technical support from the Ministry of Health and Child Care, is organising logistics for implementing the following practical measures to minimise the recurrence of the John Tallach School experience in other boarding schools; reviewing the maximum carrying capacity of all boarding hostels; conducting detailed inspection of boarding facilities; and targeted training of hostel matron, boarding masters as well as kitchen staff,” Minister Ndlovu said.

He added that boreholes would be drilled for schools in need.

“In order to guarantee of fresh water to schools in need, Cabinet reports that $150 million was released to the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education for the drilling of boreholes,” he said.