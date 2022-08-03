Govt suspends duty on bus imports 

03 Aug, 2022 - 11:08 0 Views
0 Comments
Govt suspends duty on bus imports  Zupco bus

The Sunday News

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor 

THE government has suspended duty on bus imports with operators able to bring in up to 20 buses in any 12 month period beginning 1 July.

The measures are part of government’s intervention of easing transport woes in the urban areas after they recently suspended a decision of giving Zupco the monopoly of servicing the intra-city routes.

According to Statutory Instrument 138 of 2022 under the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development, Customs and Excise (Suspension) (Amendment) Regulations, 2022 (No. 261), Customs duty shall be suspended on importation of public service buses imported by approved importers.

“Customs duty shall be suspended on importation of public service buses imported by approved importers in terms of this section at a customs duty rate of zero per centum. An approved importer shall be allowed to import not more than twenty (20) public service buses in any twelve-month period beginning 1 July, 2022.

“The Secretary for Transport and Infrastructural Development shall, on a case-by-case basis, recommend to the Commissioner qualifying public service bus operators duly registered in terms of Part III of the Road Motor Transportation Act [Chapter 13:15),” reads the Statutory Instrument.

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting