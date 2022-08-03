Govt suspends duty on bus imports 

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE government has suspended duty on bus imports with operators able to bring in up to 20 buses in any 12 month period beginning 1 July.

The measures are part of government’s intervention of easing transport woes in the urban areas after they recently suspended a decision of giving Zupco the monopoly of servicing the intra-city routes.

According to Statutory Instrument 138 of 2022 under the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development, Customs and Excise (Suspension) (Amendment) Regulations, 2022 (No. 261), Customs duty shall be suspended on importation of public service buses imported by approved importers.

“Customs duty shall be suspended on importation of public service buses imported by approved importers in terms of this section at a customs duty rate of zero per centum. An approved importer shall be allowed to import not more than twenty (20) public service buses in any twelve-month period beginning 1 July, 2022.

“The Secretary for Transport and Infrastructural Development shall, on a case-by-case basis, recommend to the Commissioner qualifying public service bus operators duly registered in terms of Part III of the Road Motor Transportation Act [Chapter 13:15),” reads the Statutory Instrument.