Govt suspends processing of requests for the mounting of billboards

Uzile Mkwananzi, Sunday News Reporter

THE Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development has halted the processing of applications for the construction of billboards and the granting of permission to place advertisements on billboards adjacent to and inside its controlled main thoroughfares.

In the statement issued, the Ministry said that some of the billboards are erected too close to the roads hence posing a danger to the seamless flow of traffic.

“The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development has noted with concern the recent proliferation of illegal billboards along and within the road servitudes of the country’s trunk roads which are administered by the Ministry, through the Department of Roads, especially in urban centers.”

“Some of the billboards are precariously erected too close to the road, thus posing as a menacing danger to the seamless flow of traffic. Further, some billboards are randomly erected in such a way that they are now competing with road signs and are distorting the aesthetics, splendor and good looks of the urban environments.”

To promote safer and more trafficable highways as well as the positive image of the nation’s metropolitan centres, the Ministry is set to conduct a comprehensive audit of all the billboards and remove any illegal ones.

“No person shall, without the written permission of the Department of Roads, carry on any trade or expose, offer or manufacture for sale any goods on a road or in any area alongside a road within a distance of sixty meters from the boundary of a road or in any area within five hundred meters from any point of intersection without prior approval.”