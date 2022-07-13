Govt targets herd immunity by year end

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE Government has intensified vaccination efforts in the country in a bid to reach herd immunity by the end of the year.

Presenting a post-Cabinet briefing on Tuesday, Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Service, Cde Monica Mutsvangwa said while Covid-19 cases continued to decline there was a need to boost vaccination figures and ensure that they bridge the gap between the first and second dose figures.

She said to date 56.3 percent of the eligible population had got the first dose compared to 56.1 percent the previous week. “Regarding the national vaccination programme, Cabinet wishes to inform the nation that, as at 11 July 2022, a total of 6 332 448 first doses of the Covid-19 vaccine had been administered, while 4 683 952 people had received their second dose, and 908 444 their third dose. This translates to a national coverage of 56.3 percent, compared to the 56.1 percent recorded the previous week.

“Cabinet has therefore approved that vaccination activities must continue to be intensified in order to bridge the gap between first and second dose coverage so as to reach herd immunity coverage before the end of the year,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

She noted that vaccination activities in the country continue to be intensified at all health facilities and all those who have not received the doses are encouraged to visit their nearest health centres for vaccination. On the country’s cumulative Covid-19 cases, Minister Mutsvangwa said to date the country has recorded 255 981 cases, with 249 723 recoveries and 5 565 deaths.

“The recovery rate was 98 percent, with 693 active cases having been reported. The overall number of new Covid-19 cases continued to decrease, with 227 cases having been recorded during the week, compared to 383 recorded the previous week, marking a 41 percent decline.

“An average of 32 new cases was recorded per day, compared to 55 new cases the previous week. This trend of declining cases confirms that the pandemic remains under control. The public is, however, urged to continue adhering to Covid-19 prevention measures, which have largely contributed to the pandemic being under control,” she said. Ends